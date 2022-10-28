News you can trust since 1855
Bakewell, Belper and Buxton are among the eight places in Derbyshire that are attractive to house-hunters.

These are the top 8 places to live in Derbyshire

Eight towns and villages in Derbyshire have been singled out as the best places to live in the county in a guide for potential house-buyers looking to relocate.

By Gay Bolton
37 minutes ago

Women’s lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos, in association with property consultants Strutt & Parker, has published the definitive list of the most sought-after locations in England.

There are 250 places around the country featured in the 2023 guide which has been compiled using information on local hotspots and up-and-coming areas.

Hero Brown, the founder and editor-in-chief of Muddy Stilettos, said: “When people decide to move, they’re searching for more than just a house - they want a home, a lifestyle that works for them and their family, and if they’re strategic, a long-term investment too. Our 2023 Top 250 Best Places to Live’ guide will give them that extra reassurance they need to make their search easier in these difficult economic times."

1. Tideswell

Tideswell is described as a picture-perfect ancient village. Renowned for its annual food festival, Tideswell has a smattering of pubs, cafes and restaurants. There's an organic butcher, a bakery and deli, a greengrocer, secondhand bookshop and yarn shop that sells knitting and crocheting accessories. Properties sold for an overall average price of £328,921 during the last year, an increase of 7% on 2021.

2. Repton

Handsome Georgian houses and cottages, one of the best independent schools in the country and a thriving community with pubs and shops, not to mention being surrounded by rolling farmland in all directions make Repton a firm favourite.The town has a wealth of history, not least at St Wystan's Church where congregations have worshipped since 653AD. Culture vultures will love the annual Repton Literary Festival. The average price of a house in Repton over the past year was £372,347 – down 12% on 2021.

3. Duffield

Duffield's rare combination of charming village meets vibey town makes it perfect for families or working couples. Muddy Stilettos comments: "With a fab wine cellar, cosy pubs, great restaurants and a fantastic sports centre with squash, tennis and golf at your disposal, you’ll never be short of things to do." Researchers enjoyed hunting for pre-loved designer finds at Second Love of Duffield. The average house price was £430,626 over the last year – down 16% on 2021.

4. Melbourne

Hailed for its indie shops such as fashion retailer Eighty Seven and pre-loved designer clothes trader Best Kept Secret, Melbourne also boasts a wealth of eateries including Amalfi White and The Bay Tree, both of which are on the 2AA rosette list. The two-week Melbourne Festival every September offers arts, crafts, musical performances, recitals and exhibitions. Houses in Melbourne have sold for an average £313,114 over the last year - down 6% down on 2021.

