Stancliffe Hall in Darley Dale has 13 bedrooms and stands in a 30-acre country estate. An open house on November 12 will be a golden opportunity for well-heeled prospective buyers to have a look at the property in which no expense has been spared.

Estate agent Lee Armstrong of Fine & Country said: “Viewings are already incredibly busy. There is so much charm and character running throughout the hall. The hall has just one owner who renovated the whole place over the last 15-20 years to bring this up to modern day standards, whilst retaining the period feel of this historic venue.

"The residential wing is some 12,000 sq ft including an outstanding leisure suite and the commercial side has just over 10,000 sq ft and has a large function room, commercial kitchen and bar area. The hall comes with its own chapel and has been used as a wedding venue for many years now. The residential wing can be made incredibly private from the commercial side."On top of the hall there is a business centre with offices and a separate building which used to be a nursery when the home was run as a school. There is lots of scope within the grounds for more development. All in all a fabulous home in a fabulous setting and offering so much opportunity – one not be missed.”

Potential buyers will need to make an initial deposit of £400,000 and meet monthly repayments of £23,107 on a 25-year mortgage, according to the property website Rightmove.

Stancliffe Hall was the home of the famous engineer Sir Joseph Whitworth who rebuilt much of it in the mid-19th century before he spent his retirement years living there.

For further information, contact Lee Armstrong on 07496 710557.

