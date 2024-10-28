These 20 streets are the cheapest and most expensive places to buy a house across Chesterfield

A new tool by home sales company Property Solvers tracks average house price data from HM Land Registry, to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located in the town.
The average house price in Chesterfield is £234,358, rising by £47,699 (24.43%) since 2019 and increasing by £9,536 (4.09%) over the last 12 months.
READ THIS: 43 of the best places to visit for breakfast across Derbyshire and the Peak District, as recommended by locals – perfect for an autumn day trip
The cheapest and most expensive postcodes across Chesterfield are listed below – are there any streets featured here that surprised you?