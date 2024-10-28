Breakfast is certainly the most important meal of the day, and if you’re searching for somewhere to enjoy a great morning meal across Derbyshire and the Peak District, you won’t be disappointed with what you find.
The county is home to some brilliant breakfast spots – and we asked Derbyshire Times readers to recommend their favourite places to visit.
The full list of their suggestions can be found below – is there anywhere else that you think should be featured here?
1. Best places for breakfast
Our readers have recommended their favourite places for breakfast across Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Renishaw Hall, Renishaw
Christine Sanderson said: “Renishaw Hall and Gardens - lovely location and delicious food. Plus they have just won a Visit England Food and Drink award.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Tavern at Tansley, Tansley
Sally-Anne Guy recommended the Tavern at Tansley. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. The Dovecote, Morley Hayes Hotel, Ilkeston
Ruth Slack said: “The Dovecote at Morley Hayes. Incredible service, impeccable food and gorgeous setting.” Photo: Brian Eyre