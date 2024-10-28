Breakfast is certainly the most important meal of the day, and if you’re searching for somewhere to enjoy a great morning meal across Derbyshire and the Peak District, you won’t be disappointed with what you find.

The county is home to some brilliant breakfast spots – and we asked Derbyshire Times readers to recommend their favourite places to visit.

The full list of their suggestions can be found below – is there anywhere else that you think should be featured here?

1 . Best places for breakfast Our readers have recommended their favourite places for breakfast across Derbyshire.

2 . Renishaw Hall, Renishaw Christine Sanderson said: "Renishaw Hall and Gardens - lovely location and delicious food. Plus they have just won a Visit England Food and Drink award."

3 . The Tavern at Tansley, Tansley Sally-Anne Guy recommended the Tavern at Tansley.