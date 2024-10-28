43 of the best places to visit for breakfast across Derbyshire and the Peak District, as recommended by locals – perfect for an autumn day trip

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 28th Oct 2024, 10:55 BST
These are some of the best places for breakfast across Derbyshire and the Peak District – all of which are recommended by locals.

Breakfast is certainly the most important meal of the day, and if you’re searching for somewhere to enjoy a great morning meal across Derbyshire and the Peak District, you won’t be disappointed with what you find.

The county is home to some brilliant breakfast spots – and we asked Derbyshire Times readers to recommend their favourite places to visit.

The full list of their suggestions can be found below – is there anywhere else that you think should be featured here?

Christine Sanderson said: “Renishaw Hall and Gardens - lovely location and delicious food. Plus they have just won a Visit England Food and Drink award.”

2. Renishaw Hall, Renishaw

Christine Sanderson said: “Renishaw Hall and Gardens - lovely location and delicious food. Plus they have just won a Visit England Food and Drink award.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Sally-Anne Guy recommended the Tavern at Tansley.

3. The Tavern at Tansley, Tansley

Sally-Anne Guy recommended the Tavern at Tansley. Photo: Brian Eyre

Ruth Slack said: “The Dovecote at Morley Hayes. Incredible service, impeccable food and gorgeous setting.”

4. The Dovecote, Morley Hayes Hotel, Ilkeston

Ruth Slack said: “The Dovecote at Morley Hayes. Incredible service, impeccable food and gorgeous setting.” Photo: Brian Eyre

