The top 10 least and most expensive places to live across Derbyshire and the Peak District revealed

The cheapest and most expensive areas to buy a home across the county have been revealed – meaning residents can now see which places have the most valuable properties, and where they might be able to find a bargain move.
READ THIS: 26 award-winning restaurants and places to eat across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to try this summer
These are the areas across Derbyshire and the Peak District with the highest and lowest median house prices, during the year ending in March 2023 – according to the latest Office for National Statistics data.
The full list can be found below – is there anywhere featured in this ranking that surprised you?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.