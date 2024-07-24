The top 10 least and most expensive places to live across Derbyshire and the Peak District revealed

The cheapest and most expensive areas to buy a home across the county have been revealed – meaning residents can now see which places have the most valuable properties, and where they might be able to find a bargain move.

These are the areas across Derbyshire and the Peak District with the highest and lowest median house prices, during the year ending in March 2023 – according to the latest Office for National Statistics data.

The full list can be found below – is there anywhere featured in this ranking that surprised you?

Expensive and cheap places to live These are some of the places across Derbyshire and the Peaks where you can find expensive and cheap homes.

Duffield, Quarndon & Kirk Langley Duffield, Quarndon and Kirk Langley are the most expensive places to live in Derbyshire - with an average house price of £448,500.

Bakewell North, Baslow and Calver Bakewell North, Baslow and Calver are second on the list - with an average house price of £442,500.