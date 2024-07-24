The top 10 least and most expensive places to live across Derbyshire and the Peak District revealed

By Tom Hardwick
Published 24th Jul 2024, 13:28 BST
These are some of the cheapest and most expensive areas across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

The cheapest and most expensive areas to buy a home across the county have been revealed – meaning residents can now see which places have the most valuable properties, and where they might be able to find a bargain move.

These are the areas across Derbyshire and the Peak District with the highest and lowest median house prices, during the year ending in March 2023 – according to the latest Office for National Statistics data.

The full list can be found below – is there anywhere featured in this ranking that surprised you?

1. Expensive and cheap places to live

Duffield, Quarndon and Kirk Langley are the most expensive places to live in Derbyshire - with an average house price of £448,500.

2. Duffield, Quarndon & Kirk Langley

Duffield, Quarndon and Kirk Langley are the most expensive places to live in Derbyshire - with an average house price of £448,500.Photo: Google

Bakewell North, Baslow and Calver are second on the list - with an average house price of £442,500.

3. Bakewell North, Baslow and Calver

Bakewell North, Baslow and Calver are second on the list - with an average house price of £442,500.Photo: jason chadwick

Doveridge, Brailsford and Bradley come in at third place - with an average price of £403,750.

4. Doveridge, Brailsford and Bradley

Doveridge, Brailsford and Bradley come in at third place - with an average price of £403,750.Photo: Google

