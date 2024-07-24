26 award-winning restaurants and places to eat across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to try this summer

By Tom Hardwick
Published 24th Jul 2024, 11:52 BST
These eateries have been recognised as some of the finest across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – making them perfect places to visit over the summer.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peaks are home to a host of well-renowned places to eat – offering everything from authentic country inns to high-end fine dining.

These are 26 award-winning eateries across the county – will you be visiting any of them over the summer months?

1. Award-winning places to eat

These eateries should be on your list of places to visit across Derbyshire and the Peaks this summer.Photo: Brian Eyre

Rafters at Riverside House, run by Tom Lawson and Alistair Myers, has also been awarded two AA Rosettes.

2. Rafters at Riverside House, Ashford-in-the-Water

Rafters at Riverside House, run by Tom Lawson and Alistair Myers, has also been awarded two AA Rosettes.Photo: Brian Eyre

Chris Mapp, owner of The Tickled Trout in Barlow, was presented with the Craft Guild of Chefs Award by the Duchess of Edinburgh at London’s Grosvenor Hotel.

3. The Tickled Trout, Barlow

Chris Mapp, owner of The Tickled Trout in Barlow, was presented with the Craft Guild of Chefs Award by the Duchess of Edinburgh at London’s Grosvenor Hotel.Photo: Brian Eyre

The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow, owned by Raab and Alison Dykstra-McCarthy, is listed in the Michelin Guide. The venue was praised for its “concise menu” which “offers refined classics with a focus on flavour - and a great selection for vegetarians.”

4. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow

The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow, owned by Raab and Alison Dykstra-McCarthy, is listed in the Michelin Guide. The venue was praised for its “concise menu” which “offers refined classics with a focus on flavour - and a great selection for vegetarians.”Photo: Brian Eyre

