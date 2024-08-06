The ten most expensive streets to buy a house in Chesterfield have been revealed

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 6th Aug 2024, 11:44 BST
New data has revealed the most expensive parts of Chesterfield to purchase a home.

A new tool by home sales company Property Solvers tracks average house price data from HM Land Registry, to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located in the town.

The average house price in Chesterfield is £234,358, rising by £47,699 (24.43%) since 2019 and increasing by £9,536 (4.09%) over the last 12 months.

The most expensive postcodes in Chesterfield are listed below – are there any streets featured here that surprised you?

Chatsworth Road is among Chesterfield’s most expensive streets for house-hunters.

1. Chatsworth Road

Chatsworth Road is among Chesterfield’s most expensive streets for house-hunters. Photo: Brian Eyre

This section of Chatsworth Road is the most expensive area to buy a home in Chesterfield, with an average house price of £873,750.

2. Chatsworth Road, S40 3NU

This section of Chatsworth Road is the most expensive area to buy a home in Chesterfield, with an average house price of £873,750. Photo: Google

Matlock Road is the second most expensive street for those looking to purchase a home - with an average house price of £720,833.

3. Matlock Road, S42 7LD

Matlock Road is the second most expensive street for those looking to purchase a home - with an average house price of £720,833. Photo: Google

Walton Back Lane also makes it onto this list, with an average house price of £714,666.

4. Walton Back Lane, S42 7LT

Walton Back Lane also makes it onto this list, with an average house price of £714,666. Photo: Google

