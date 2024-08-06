17 remarkable photos from urban explorer offer glimpse inside abandoned Derbyshire care home

Lost Places & Forgotten Faces is an urban explorer who has visited a number of derelict and demolished sites across Derbyshire – with his most recent venture taking him to the site of the former East Clune Care Home in Clowne.

These pictures show what is left of the abandoned care home after the last of its residents were moved on.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service and Derbyshire Constabulary are issuing a joint warning about the dangers associated with entering derelict and disused buildings.

Trespassers are not only breaking the law, but they are also putting themselves and emergency services at serious risk of harm. Many of these buildings have deteriorated due to vandalism and rot, increasing the likelihood of falling through decayed roofs, floors and stairwells. These buildings often house pests, rodents, and birds, whose droppings contain bacteria and fungi that can cause lung infections. Additionally, older buildings may also contain asbestos which, when disturbed, can cause lung cancer, asbestosis and other diseases in later life.

Some individuals are inspired by social media posts to explore abandoned places and share photographs and videos online. However, emergency services emphasise the severe dangers of entering these buildings, something tragically underlined by the death of 12-year-old Adam Johnson – who died in 2017 following a fall through the roof of a derelict factory in Derby.

Police and the fire service now want to issue another warning, urging people to stay away and keep out. With the school summer holidays in full swing, they are also pleading with parents, guardians, and carers to talk to young people about these dangers and ensure they stay away.

1 . Abandoned care home Lost Places & Forgotten Faces explored the abandoned care home on West Street in Clowne. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

2 . Derelict site East Clune Care Home is a derelict care facility located on West Street in Clowne, Derbyshire. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

3 . Opened in the 90s The site, which was open from the 1990s, catered for residents with learning disabilities - offering housing and on-site care for those mentally unfit to accommodate themselves. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales