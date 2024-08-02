So much has changed across Chesterfield over the years, but there are still some things that almost all residents will miss in the town.
A number of Chesterfield’s much-missed venues, landmarks and shops are listed below – which would you most like to see return?
What lost Chesterfield landmarks do you miss the most? Photo: DT
The Odeon closed as a cinema on 19th June 1981. The building lay unused until 1987, when it was purchased by Chesterfield Borough Council. Photo: Staff
Saltergate is pictured here in October 1993. The historic home of Chesterfield Football Club was in use from 1871 until the club's relocation in July 2010. Photo: DT
Bryan Donkin Company moved from London to Chesterfield in 1902. By 1931 it covered 14 acres. The Derby Road site closed in June 1999. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
