The 25 most expensive streets to buy a home across Derbyshire and the Peak District are revealed – including Bakewell, Matlock, Buxton, Duffield, Dronfield and Darley Dale

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 7th Aug 2024, 15:44 BST
New data has shown which streets across Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to the most expensive properties.

A new tool by home sales company Property Solvers tracks average house price data from HM Land Registry, to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the county.

READ THIS: The ten most expensive streets to buy a house in Chesterfield have been revealed

The most expensive streets in Derbyshire and the Peak District are listed below. Chesterfield, South Derbyshire and Derby are not included in this list.

A number of Derbyshire’s most expensive streets can be found in Bakewell - with Matlock, Buxton, Dronfield, Darley Dale, Duffield and Glossop also featuring in this list.

1. Expensive streets

A number of Derbyshire’s most expensive streets can be found in Bakewell - with Matlock, Buxton, Dronfield, Darley Dale, Duffield and Glossop also featuring in this list. Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Wirksworth Road tops the list of Derbyshire’s most expensive streets, with an average house price of £1,452,750.

2. Wirksworth Road, Duffield - DE56 4AR

Wirksworth Road tops the list of Derbyshire’s most expensive streets, with an average house price of £1,452,750. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Hazelwood Road is the next street to feature in this ranking, with an average house price of £1,060,357.

3. Hazelwood Road, Duffield - DE56 4AA

Hazelwood Road is the next street to feature in this ranking, with an average house price of £1,060,357. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Another section of Hazelwood Road makes it into this list, with an average house price of £949,680.

4. Hazelwood Road, Duffield - DE56 4DP

Another section of Hazelwood Road makes it into this list, with an average house price of £949,680. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictMatlockBuxtonBakewell
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice