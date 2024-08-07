A new tool by home sales company Property Solvers tracks average house price data from HM Land Registry, to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the county.
The most expensive streets in Derbyshire and the Peak District are listed below. Chesterfield, South Derbyshire and Derby are not included in this list.
1. Expensive streets
A number of Derbyshire’s most expensive streets can be found in Bakewell - with Matlock, Buxton, Dronfield, Darley Dale, Duffield and Glossop also featuring in this list. Photo: jason chadwick
2. Wirksworth Road, Duffield - DE56 4AR
Wirksworth Road tops the list of Derbyshire’s most expensive streets, with an average house price of £1,452,750. Photo: Google
3. Hazelwood Road, Duffield - DE56 4AA
Hazelwood Road is the next street to feature in this ranking, with an average house price of £1,060,357. Photo: Google
4. Hazelwood Road, Duffield - DE56 4DP
Another section of Hazelwood Road makes it into this list, with an average house price of £949,680. Photo: Google
