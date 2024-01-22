News you can trust since 1855
The 23 richest areas of Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District based on average household income – including Bakewell, Matlock, Buxton, Belper, Holymoorside, Ashover and more

These are the wealthiest areas across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – where does your town, village or neighbourhood rank in this list?
By Tom Hardwick
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 16:10 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 14:28 GMT

New data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed the highest earning areas across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

The average annual household income in Derbyshire’s wealthiest neighbourhood is £53,600 – whereas the lowest figure across the county is £29,900.

The latest figures were published by the ONS in October 2023 and cover the financial year ending in 2020.

READ THIS: Calls to save historic buildings across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – with heritage sites at risk of being lost to neglect and ruin in 2024

Below are the 23 wealthiest areas across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – Derby and South Derbyshire were not included in this list.

These are some of the county’s most affluent areas.

1. Richest areas in Derbyshire

These are some of the county’s most affluent areas. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick/Rachel Atkins

Duffield, Quarndon & Kirk Langley are the richest parts of Derbyshire - with an average annual household income of £53,600.

2. Duffield, Quarndon & Kirk Langley

Duffield, Quarndon & Kirk Langley are the richest parts of Derbyshire - with an average annual household income of £53,600. Photo: Google

These High Peak villages are second on the list, with an average annual household income of £52,200.

3. Dinting, Simmondley and Charlesworth

These High Peak villages are second on the list, with an average annual household income of £52,200. Photo: Google

Brookside and Walton come in at third place, with an average annual household income of £49,600.

4. Brookside and Walton

Brookside and Walton come in at third place, with an average annual household income of £49,600. Photo: Brian Eyre

