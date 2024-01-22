A number of important historical sites across the county are at risk of vanishing entirely.
Historic England has published its annual Heritage at Risk Register for 2023 – offering an annual snapshot of the critical health of England’s most valued historic places, and highlighting those most at risk of being lost as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development.
More than 100 sites across the East Midlands have been added to the Register because of concerns about their condition – with Historic England granting £1.23m to help preserve historic sites in the Midlands across 2022/23.
These are some of the listed buildings and monuments in Derbyshire that, according to Historic England, are at risk of being lost forever.
1. At risk heritage sites
These are some of the heritage sites across the county that have drawn concerns from Historic England. Photo: Brian Eyre/RKH/Jason Chadwick
2. St Mary’s Church, Wirksworth
Historic England said this church had been restored twice, before the aged roof coverings were found to be defective in 2019. A National Lottery Heritage Fund Grant was awarded in 2020 to replace the nave roof coverings. The Parochial Church Council are maintaining other roofs. Below ground drainage is thought to be problematic. Supporters are working hard to raise funds for ongoing maintenance and repairs. Photo: Photo © Derek Voller (cc-by-sa/2.0)
3. Heage Windmill
This striking Grade II* listed building is the only working six-sailed stone tower windmill in England. The windmill is suffering from historic wood rot and sporadic mortar loss, among other issues. The Heage Windmill Society and Derbyshire County Council are keen to effect repairs. Photo: Anthony Sharp
4. Church of St Mary, Tissington
Historic England said that this medieval church is well-maintained, but there is localised damp staining (including to the tympanum over the south door), and the nave roof covering is at the end of its economic life. The shallow pitched slopes will require re-slating soon - subject to potential fundraising avenues. Photo: Google