2 . St Mary’s Church, Wirksworth

Historic England said this church had been restored twice, before the aged roof coverings were found to be defective in 2019. A National Lottery Heritage Fund Grant was awarded in 2020 to replace the nave roof coverings. The Parochial Church Council are maintaining other roofs. Below ground drainage is thought to be problematic. Supporters are working hard to raise funds for ongoing maintenance and repairs. Photo: Photo © Derek Voller (cc-by-sa/2.0)