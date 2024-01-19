18 remarkable photos show abandoned vintage cars and carriages discovered by urban explorer in Derbyshire

These pictures show the remarkable discovery made by an urban explorer in Derbyshire – who uncovered a number of vintage cars and carriages.

Bearded Reality is an urban explorer who has visited a number of derelict and demolished sites across Derbyshire.

His most recent discovery was an abandoned farm, where a derelict barn was filled with vintage cars and carriages.

These photos show the remarkable vehicles that were uncovered – and the link to the full video can be found here.

1 . Brilliant find at abandoned Derbyshire farm These are some of the cars and carriages that were uncovered at the farm. Photo: Bearded Reality

2 . Hidden away The cars and carriages were hidden away in this barn. Photo: Bearded Reality

3 . Old carriages A number of old carriages had been abandoned in the barn. Photo: Bearded Reality

4 . Rust taking over This car has certainly seen better days. Photo: Bearded Reality