18 remarkable photos show abandoned vintage cars and carriages discovered by urban explorer in Derbyshire
These pictures show the remarkable discovery made by an urban explorer in Derbyshire – who uncovered a number of vintage cars and carriages.
Bearded Reality is an urban explorer who has visited a number of derelict and demolished sites across Derbyshire.
His most recent discovery was an abandoned farm, where a derelict barn was filled with vintage cars and carriages.
These photos show the remarkable vehicles that were uncovered – and the link to the full video can be found here.
