18 remarkable photos show abandoned vintage cars and carriages discovered by urban explorer in Derbyshire

These pictures show the remarkable discovery made by an urban explorer in Derbyshire – who uncovered a number of vintage cars and carriages.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 19th Jan 2024, 16:26 GMT

Bearded Reality is an urban explorer who has visited a number of derelict and demolished sites across Derbyshire.

His most recent discovery was an abandoned farm, where a derelict barn was filled with vintage cars and carriages.

These photos show the remarkable vehicles that were uncovered – and the link to the full video can be found here.

These are some of the cars and carriages that were uncovered at the farm.

1. Brilliant find at abandoned Derbyshire farm

These are some of the cars and carriages that were uncovered at the farm. Photo: Bearded Reality

The cars and carriages were hidden away in this barn.

2. Hidden away

The cars and carriages were hidden away in this barn. Photo: Bearded Reality

A number of old carriages had been abandoned in the barn.

3. Old carriages

A number of old carriages had been abandoned in the barn. Photo: Bearded Reality

This car has certainly seen better days.

4. Rust taking over

This car has certainly seen better days. Photo: Bearded Reality

