The 30 most popular surnames in Derbyshire and their meanings have been revealed – where does yours rank on the list?

2 . Smith

Smith is the most common surname in Derbyshire, with 15,357 people called Smith across the county - and it is also the most popular across England. According to Ancestry.com, Smith originates across England and Scotland as an occupational name, denoting a worker in metal - such as a blacksmith or farrier. Pictured here is one of the many Smiths to represent Chesterfield - Martin Smith. Photo: jason chadwick