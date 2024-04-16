The 18 cheapest areas to live in Derbyshire, based on average house prices – including Buxton, Chesterfield, Bolsover, Heanor and Ripley

The least expensive areas to live in across Derbyshire have been revealed.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Apr 2024, 15:11 BST

If you’re searching for a new home in Derbyshire, but the price is putting you off a potential move, there are still a number of areas across the county where the average house will set you back less than £150,000.

These are the least expensive places to live across Derbyshire based on the median house price during the year ending in March 2023 – according to the latest Office for National Statistics data.

The full list of the cheapest areas to purchase a home in Derbyshire can be found below – is there anywhere featured in this ranking that surprised you?

These are some of Derbyshire’s least expensive places to buy a home.

1. Cheapest places to live

These are some of Derbyshire’s least expensive places to buy a home. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick

Somercotes and Pye Bridge was ranked as the joint-cheapest area to live, with an average house price of £135,000.

2. Somercotes and Pye Bridge

Somercotes and Pye Bridge was ranked as the joint-cheapest area to live, with an average house price of £135,000. Photo: Brian Eyre

Bolsover North and Shuttlewood were also ranked as the joint-cheapest places to live, with a house in the area costing £135,000 on average.

3. Bolsover North and Shuttlewood

Bolsover North and Shuttlewood were also ranked as the joint-cheapest places to live, with a house in the area costing £135,000 on average. Photo: Brian Eyre

Creswell and Hodthorpe are another of the joint-cheapest places to live, with the average house price sitting at £135,000.

4. Creswell and Hodthorpe

Creswell and Hodthorpe are another of the joint-cheapest places to live, with the average house price sitting at £135,000. Photo: Google

