Marshbrook, set in a rural location near Ashover, is on the market for £850,000.

Take a look inside this £850,000 modern family home created in an extended country cottage near Ashover

A characterful family home created by adding a contemporary extension to an early period cottage on the outskirts of Ashover has gone on the market for £850,000.

By Gay Bolton
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 11:41 am
Updated Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 11:41 am

Marshbrook is located in a beautiful rural setting on Ashover Road, between Kelstedge and Ashover, and is within walking distance of a primary school rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted inspectors.

The four-bedroom property reflects a keen eye for design and modern trends in its fittings and decor.

An open-plan lounge flows through to a spacious and well laid-out dining kitchen which incorporates an island with built-in gas hob.

The master bedroom has an exposed wooden ceiling beam and window lintel and a luxurious modern en-suite.

Listed on the Zoopla website, the property is marketed by Sally Botham Estates who describe Marshbrook as having “Good sized gardens, generous parking and double garage/workshop with garden room.”

For more details, call 01629 347397.

1. Extension

A contemporary extension has expanded the accommodation in the early period cottage.

2. Family room

The open-plan family room with a step up to the dining kitchen.

3. Dining kitchen

An island serves as a breakfast bar and contains a built-in gas hob. There's a formal dining area at the side of the kitchen.

4. Dining kitchen

The well appointed kitchen with long work surface containing a sink.

