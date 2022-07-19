Take a look inside this £850,000 modern family home created in an extended country cottage near Ashover

Marshbrook is located in a beautiful rural setting on Ashover Road, between Kelstedge and Ashover, and is within walking distance of a primary school rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted inspectors.
The four-bedroom property reflects a keen eye for design and modern trends in its fittings and decor.
An open-plan lounge flows through to a spacious and well laid-out dining kitchen which incorporates an island with built-in gas hob.
The master bedroom has an exposed wooden ceiling beam and window lintel and a luxurious modern en-suite.
Listed on the Zoopla website, the property is marketed by Sally Botham Estates who describe Marshbrook as having “Good sized gardens, generous parking and double garage/workshop with garden room.”
For more details, call 01629 347397.