Beautifully restored Grade II listed house with large garden in Chesterfield and views across Tapton Golf Course is on the market for £895,000

Ashton Lodge at Abercrombie Street, Chesterfeld, is set within its own private half-acre plot and enjoys far reaching views across Tapton Park Golf course.

On the market with a guide price of £895,000, the house has had new period style windows fitted and a new central heating system installed and has been rewired and re-plastered.

The property is complemented by a large garden (which formerly had planning consent for a three-bedroom coach house along with garaging).

Ground-floor accommodation includes an impressive open-plan breakfast kitchen, bay windowed living room, dining room, bay windowed games room and office.

The master bedroom has a luxurious en-suite shower room. For teenagers, guests or home workers, the fifth bedroom would be ideal as an annex having an en-suite washroom.

Lawned areas and a large patio terrace for entertaining are among the outdoor features. The property is accessed via an electric gated entrance and there is an extensive gravelled area for parking.

Ashton Lodge, which is within the Brookfield School catchment area, is marketed by Saxton Mee. For more details, call 01246 290992.

1. Breakfast kitchen The impressive kitchen is beautifully fitted out with an extensive range of units and integrated appliances. A log burner is housed in a stone fireplace at one end of this room. Photo: Saxton Mee Photo Sales

2. Deep wooden coving, a feature fireplace and French doors in the bay window area give this room the wow factor. Photo: Saxton Mee Photo Sales

3. Take in the view of the lush greenery outdoors in summer while waiting to pot a shot or keep cosy by the fireplace during winter. Built-in storage cupboards keep the games equipment hidden when not in use. Photo: Games room Photo Sales

4. Hallway The house has two flights of stairs, one rising from the rear hallway to the fifth bedroom which has an en-suite washroom, the other to four double bedrooms, one with en-suite, and the family bathroom. Photo: Saxton Mee Photo Sales