Beautifully restored Grade II listed house with large garden in Chesterfield and views across Tapton Golf Course is on the market for £895,000

Ashton Lodge at Abercrombie Street, Chesterfeld, is set within its own private half-acre plot and enjoys far reaching views across Tapton Park Golf course.
On the market with a guide price of £895,000, the house has had new period style windows fitted and a new central heating system installed and has been rewired and re-plastered.
The property is complemented by a large garden (which formerly had planning consent for a three-bedroom coach house along with garaging).
Ground-floor accommodation includes an impressive open-plan breakfast kitchen, bay windowed living room, dining room, bay windowed games room and office.
The master bedroom has a luxurious en-suite shower room. For teenagers, guests or home workers, the fifth bedroom would be ideal as an annex having an en-suite washroom.
Lawned areas and a large patio terrace for entertaining are among the outdoor features. The property is accessed via an electric gated entrance and there is an extensive gravelled area for parking.
Ashton Lodge, which is within the Brookfield School catchment area, is marketed by Saxton Mee. For more details, call 01246 290992.