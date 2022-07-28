Take a look at this £1.15million five-bed Peak District country cottage near Matlock with the best views

Old Masson Farm Cottage stands on an acre of land in the serene location of Snitterton.
Luke Billson, property agent at Savills in Nottingham, who are handling the sale, says: “This period cottage is in a real picture-postcard setting and surrounded by beautiful countryside. It benefits from a really impressive contemporary extension - a testament to the owners’ vision – which offers the most exceptional views over Derbyshire. Easily up there with the best views I have seen.”
The stone-built cottage has a zinc addition which takes full advantage of the views.
There is an impressive atrium dining room displaying the open galleried landing with a glass roof.
Five bedrooms are available in the property, one of which is currently used as a study.
A detached studio contains a kitchenette and wc and is ideal as a working from home base or hobby space.
The property is cloaked by gardens on all sides and includes a patio seating area off the dining room and two small paddocks.
Viewing is strictly by appointment only. Call 0115 934 8020.
