Old Masson Farm Cottage at Snitterton is surrounded by gardens and enjoys views of the countryside.

Take a look at this £1.15million five-bed Peak District country cottage near Matlock with the best views

A beautiful country cottage in an idyllic rural setting on the outskirts of Matlock is on the market with a guide price of £1,150,000.

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 9:00 pm

Old Masson Farm Cottage stands on an acre of land in the serene location of Snitterton.

Luke Billson, property agent at Savills in Nottingham, who are handling the sale, says: “This period cottage is in a real picture-postcard setting and surrounded by beautiful countryside. It benefits from a really impressive contemporary extension - a testament to the owners’ vision – which offers the most exceptional views over Derbyshire. Easily up there with the best views I have seen.”

The stone-built cottage has a zinc addition which takes full advantage of the views.

There is an impressive atrium dining room displaying the open galleried landing with a glass roof.

Five bedrooms are available in the property, one of which is currently used as a study.

A detached studio contains a kitchenette and wc and is ideal as a working from home base or hobby space.

The property is cloaked by gardens on all sides and includes a patio seating area off the dining room and two small paddocks.

Viewing is strictly by appointment only. Call 0115 934 8020.

1. Breakfast kitchen

The taupe coloured fitted kitchen includes breakfast bar seating, five-ring inducton hob with extractor above, two self-cleaning electric ovens, dishwasher and refrigerator.

2. Dining room

Downstairs from the kitchen, the atrium dining room displays the open galleried landing with a glass roof and has floor to ceiling glazed doors which lead out to the front.

3. Landing

There is a half-landing on the climb upstairs from the kitchen, off which is a bedroom. A main landing gives access to two bedrooms and a bathroom. A galleried walkway overlooks the dining room.

4. Principal bedroom

Picture yourself waking up to this view every morning! The principal bedroom has a walk-through dressing room with fitted wardrobes, drawers and shelving and an en-suite with shower enclosure and underfloor heating.

