Owner of Derbyshire hamlet's 'lovely family home' with five bedrooms, handcrafted kitchen, orangery and spectacular gardens invites offers of more than £1.6million for Edwardian property

Watergates, on Ashbourne Road, Blackbrook, dates back to the 1900s and enjoys views of the countryside from the rear of the house.
The property has a handcrafted bespoke kitchen and an entertainment room which have been added by the current owner who says: “The new family lounge with kitchen is definitely the hub of the home and a great space for parties!
"We also had a lower ground floor extension added in readiness for a spa feature, but this could be converted into any use.
“The property is absolutely gorgeous as it is, but there’s lots of potential to do more. In fact, a planning application has been approved for an additional extension for a garage and over office/games room, a walled garden feature, as well as a new driveway and driveway entrance.”
Large rooms with high ceilings are a feature of Watergates which boasts an orangery with underfloor heating.
The owner describes the house as “a lovely family home.”
The land that the property sits on was originally part of the Slater Estate – owned by Samuel Slater, who founded the first cotton mill in America. The site was later sold to one of the Pym brothers, who owned and ran a furniture shop in Belper. Joseph Pym built the house in 1907 and a year later the same architect designed an almost identical house at 20 The Rise for Joseph’s brother, Frank.
Watergates is featured on the Zoopla website and is marketed by Fine & Country Derbyshire. For more details, call 01303 473359.