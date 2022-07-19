Owner of Derbyshire hamlet's 'lovely family home' with five bedrooms, handcrafted kitchen, orangery and spectacular gardens invites offers of more than £1.6million for Edwardian property

Watergates, on Ashbourne Road, Blackbrook, dates back to the 1900s and enjoys views of the countryside from the rear of the house.

The property has a handcrafted bespoke kitchen and an entertainment room which have been added by the current owner who says: “The new family lounge with kitchen is definitely the hub of the home and a great space for parties!

"We also had a lower ground floor extension added in readiness for a spa feature, but this could be converted into any use.

“The property is absolutely gorgeous as it is, but there’s lots of potential to do more. In fact, a planning application has been approved for an additional extension for a garage and over office/games room, a walled garden feature, as well as a new driveway and driveway entrance.”

Large rooms with high ceilings are a feature of Watergates which boasts an orangery with underfloor heating.

The owner describes the house as “a lovely family home.”

The land that the property sits on was originally part of the Slater Estate – owned by Samuel Slater, who founded the first cotton mill in America. The site was later sold to one of the Pym brothers, who owned and ran a furniture shop in Belper. Joseph Pym built the house in 1907 and a year later the same architect designed an almost identical house at 20 The Rise for Joseph’s brother, Frank.

Entrance hall Make a grand entrance through the original front oak door which leads into a reception hall containing a large fireplace and original stained glass internal door.

Kitchen/entertainment area The stunning bespoke kitchen has a large island with breakfast bar, prep sink, built-in appliances and marble countertops. There is a stainless steel butler sink, a gas oven and an integrated speaker system in the ceiling. The entertaining area at the back of the kitchen has built-in units, one of which houses a motorised, pop-up television set.

Dining room The dining room boasts an eye-catching fireplace and a high ceiling. There is a serving hatch leading to the kitchen.

Garden room The stunning garden room provides panoramic views of the grounds through stone mullioned windows. The room has underfloor heating, a large light lantern above and patio doors leading out onto a paved area and the rear lawn.