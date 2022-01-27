Take a look at this Derbyshire town's terraced house in need of renovation - up for auction with starting bid of £40,000
This two-bedroom terrace house in Heanor will go up for auction on February 2, with an opening bid of £40,000.
The property at 26 Mill Road has two reception rooms and a kitchen on the ground floor. Both bedrooms, a bathroom and separate wc are on the first floor. There is a rear garden.
Open viewings are available on Saturday, January 29 and Monday, January 31, 2022, from 11.45am to 12.15pm.
Bids will open at 8am and are due to close around 11.24am on February 2.
For more details, go to www.taylorjamesauctions.co.uk, call (0) 121 827 8960 or email: [email protected]
