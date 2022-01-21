Chesterfield: cheapest and most affordable properties currently for sale for less than £100,000

Using Zoopla, we’ve had a look at the cheapest properties that are currently up for sale in Chesterfield. See any you’ve got your eye on?
Please note, any properties advertising shared ownership will not be included. Likewise, any houses with a renting tenant currently in place will also not feature on this list.
1. Mercaston Close
This one bedroom flat with a "generous double bedroom" is listed for £75,000.
2. Cemetery Road, Danesmoor
This two bedroom terraced house is located close to two schools and is worth £80,000.
3. South Street North, New Whittington
Advertised as being ideal for people looking to get on the housing ladder, this one bedroom flat is listed for £81,000.
4. Thanet Street, Clay Cross
Located in Clay Cross, this two bedroom terraced house is worth £99,950.
