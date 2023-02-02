A five-bedroom house with a separate indoor swimming pool, a stable and a workshop in nearly an acre of land near Ashover has gone on the market for £1million.

Built in the Fifties, the detached stone-built property at Kelstedge retains many original features and has far-reaching views over neighbouring fields to the wooded hills of the Debryshire Dales countryside.

An open-fronted stone porch leads to the entrance door of the house known as Windrush. Accommodation within includes a breakfast kitchen, pantry, utility room, living dining room, drawing room, sunroom, a dressing room and ensuite for the principal bedroom, family shower room, separate wc and ground floor wc.

The swimming pool is housed in a bespoke pool house with changing room and shower.

A double garage attached to the house has folding stable-style doors.

The rear garden is spacious and laid to lawn, surrounded by mature hedging, holly bushes, trees and a stone wall.

Areas of lawn border the tree-lined driveway which leads to a spacious turning circle. There is an extended parking area with space for several vehicles.Windrush is featured on the Zoopla website and is on the books of Sally Botham Estates Ltd. For more details, call 01629 347934.

