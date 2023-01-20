Offering gorgeous countryside, beautiful properties, and family-focused villages, Chesterfield and the surrounding areas of north Derbyshire offer some fantastic areas to live in.
We spoke to Ross Bateman and Hannah Rutter, property consultants at Redbrik Estate Agents’ Chesterfield, office to find out more about the housing hotspots in the area for 2023.
Ross said: “High-demand pockets across our region are continuing to be popular with both local buyers and those relocating from other areas of the UK.“
Hannah added: “Chesterfield and north Derbyshire saw a property price increase of 1.8% in the last month, the highest regional increase in the whole of the UK, so it’s a great time for the market locally. Six areas are really standing out at the moment, which are…”
1. Barlow
A beautiful village in Dronfield, Barlow is surrounded by stunning countryside. The area is ideal for peaceful family living. Properties in the area are valued at an average of £450,000 - £500,000.
Photo: Google
2. Cutthorpe
Located on the edge of the Peak District National Park, Cutthorpe is a small village offering incredible views across Chesterfield. The average property price in Cutthorpe is £450,000. Interestingly, many homes in this area have unique names rather than numbers, which is something to look out for when viewing a property in the village!
Photo: Michael Hardy
3. Tapton
On average, homes in Tapton are worth £230,000. Located between Chesterfield and Brimington, Tapton offers a range of homes, predominantly built in 1920s and 30s style. It is an excellent area for first-time buyers and families, offering plenty of amenities including a golf course.
Photo: Google
4. Calow
A village to the east of Chesterfield, Calow is a stunning area with a wealth of amenities. The average value of homes in Calow is £230,000 and there are properties available to suit all requirements and tastes including new-build homes and traditional-style properties.
Photo: Google