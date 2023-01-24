No expense has been spared on a luxurious house in Chesterfield that boasts a swimming pool, a cinema room and a sauna/gym.

On the market for £695,000, the house just off Hady Hill could generate a potential income of £100,000 per annum.

The fully refurbished detached property has stunning accommodation including three reception rooms, kitchen, conservatory, five bedrooms, two ensuites and expansive gardens.

Estate agent Purplebricks says: “We would recommend an onsite viewing so that you can really appreciate the effort that the current owners have put into this house. The property is ideally situated to modern living with superb entertaining spaces. Ideally positioned for transport links, Royal hospital and Chesterfield town centre.”

To arrange a viewing of the property, which is listed on the Zoopla website, call 02475 134862.

1 . 1912eb85-887d-415a-aeb5-31aaa7b6bf70 The detached house, off Hady Hill, Chesterfield, is well positioned for the Royal hospital and town centre. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Cinema room Your own private cinema where you can relax in comfort while watching favourite films on the big screen. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Swimming pool Dive into your own swimming pool and relax with a few drinks at the bar afterwards. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Lounge This comfy-looking lounge has illuminated display cabinets either side of the fireplace. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales