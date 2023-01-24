Swimming pool, cinema room, sauna/gym in luxurious five-bedroom Chesterfield house on sale for £695,000
No expense has been spared on a luxurious house in Chesterfield that boasts a swimming pool, a cinema room and a sauna/gym.
On the market for £695,000, the house just off Hady Hill could generate a potential income of £100,000 per annum.
The fully refurbished detached property has stunning accommodation including three reception rooms, kitchen, conservatory, five bedrooms, two ensuites and expansive gardens.
Estate agent Purplebricks says: “We would recommend an onsite viewing so that you can really appreciate the effort that the current owners have put into this house. The property is ideally situated to modern living with superb entertaining spaces. Ideally positioned for transport links, Royal hospital and Chesterfield town centre.”
To arrange a viewing of the property, which is listed on the Zoopla website, call 02475 134862.