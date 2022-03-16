Swap homes in Derbyshire and save hundreds of pounds on holiday accommodation

Award-winning platform Love Home Swap has contributed to this month’s English Tourism Week by compiling a list of stunning properties that showcase what the county has to offer – staycations that will save you hundreds of pounds per week in accommodation fees.

The brief is simple – pick a property and see if the owner would like to stay in your home then come to an agreement on the swap dates.

How about living like a lord and lady in a private country house that can accommodate 14 guests in seven bedrooms and has ten acres of land? The property just outside Shirley is surrounded by great views and scenery and is within walking distance of a Michelin star pub.

Private country house with ten acres of land is just outside Shirley.

Two beautiful converted chapels, one at Foolow and the other at Beeley, also feature on the home swapping website. The two-bedroom property at Foolow can sleep five, has red stained glass windows, original beams, a wood burning stove and underfloor heating.

The former chapel at Beeley offers a perfect romantic hideaway, accommodating two people in its single bedroom.Original wall pews and pulpit form part of the furnishings.

The owners of an 18th century house on the outskirts of Chesterfield were introduced to the joys of home-swapping when they appeared on the BBC television programme Home Away from Home seven years ago. Since they they have travelled the world and made lifelong friends through swapping homes. Their 300-year-old cottage at Brampton sleeps eight in four bedrooms and has three bathrooms.

Before the pandemic, less than a third of all trips agreed by UK members were domestic, at just under 27%. But that figure more than doubled at the height of Covid, and even today, the number of UK home swappers enjoying staycations has remained consistently high, averaging just over 60% of all trips agreed through Love Home Swap.

Swap homes with the owner of this one-bedroom converted chapel in Beeley.

Stunning interior of converted chapel at Foolow.