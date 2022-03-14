The detached house at Holymoor Road, Holymoorside has a guide price of £700,000.

Stylish five-bedroom £700,000 house at Holymoorside surrounded by countryside is worth more than a second look

A five-bedroom stylish house in a sought-after village on the outskirts of Chesterfield offers plenty of space for a growing family.

Surrounded by glorious countryside, the detached house on Holymoor Road, Holymoorside has a good sized private garden at the rear, an integral garage and a large driveway at the front.

On the market for £700,000, the property is described by the website Zoopla as attractive and beautifully presented with stylish decor throughout.

Open plan family space offers living and dining kitchen, two reception rooms and a master suite with dressing room and ensuite.

All five bedrooms are generously proportioned and two of them have fitted wardrobes.

The property contains an integral double garage.

To book a viewing or for more information contact the agent Dales & Peaks on 01246 398816.

1. Kitchen

The kitchen is stylish and modern.

2. Dining room

Plenty of space for entertaining guests in the dining room.

3. Lounge

The formal lounge has double doors which open into a dining area.

4. Master bedroom

The principal bedroom has its own dressing room and ensuite.

