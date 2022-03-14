Stylish five-bedroom £700,000 house at Holymoorside surrounded by countryside is worth more than a second look

Surrounded by glorious countryside, the detached house on Holymoor Road, Holymoorside has a good sized private garden at the rear, an integral garage and a large driveway at the front.

On the market for £700,000, the property is described by the website Zoopla as attractive and beautifully presented with stylish decor throughout.

Open plan family space offers living and dining kitchen, two reception rooms and a master suite with dressing room and ensuite.

All five bedrooms are generously proportioned and two of them have fitted wardrobes.

The property contains an integral double garage.

To book a viewing or for more information contact the agent Dales & Peaks on 01246 398816.

1. Kitchen The kitchen is stylish and modern. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Dining room Plenty of space for entertaining guests in the dining room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Lounge The formal lounge has double doors which open into a dining area. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Master bedroom The principal bedroom has its own dressing room and ensuite. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales