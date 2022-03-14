Stylish five-bedroom £700,000 house at Holymoorside surrounded by countryside is worth more than a second look

Surrounded by glorious countryside, the detached house on Holymoor Road, Holymoorside has a good sized private garden at the rear, an integral garage and a large driveway at the front.
On the market for £700,000, the property is described by the website Zoopla as attractive and beautifully presented with stylish decor throughout.
Open plan family space offers living and dining kitchen, two reception rooms and a master suite with dressing room and ensuite.
All five bedrooms are generously proportioned and two of them have fitted wardrobes.
The property contains an integral double garage.
To book a viewing or for more information contact the agent Dales & Peaks on 01246 398816.