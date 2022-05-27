Stunning property on edge of the Peak District with swimming pool and jacuzzi for sale at £2.5m

Moorfield Farm on Fulwood Lane is described as a stunning five-bedroom detached family home, offering a unique opportunity to purchase a house in the heart of Mayfield Valley.

Set in beautifully landscaped gardens, the property has been significantly upgraded and reconfigured by the current owners, creating a fabulous home ideal for modern living.

It is for sale with Redbrik and is currently the highest-priced listed property in the area at £2.5 million. The agent says the property has so much to offer - its desirable location and niche offering suggest it won’t be on the market for long.

Redbrik says: “This property offers the perfect combination of generous living spaces, and well-proportioned bedrooms alongside an incredible leisure complex, including a swimming pool and jacuzzi, sauna, shower room and changing area, ideal for sitting back and relaxing after a long day or to keep older children entertained!

"Within the extensive grounds, a separate annexe offers the opportunity for those with dependent relatives or teenagers looking for their own space and includes a generous living area, bathroom, and kitchen, together with ample storage space.

“The annexe could also be the perfect opportunity for home-run businesses or as a large office space to work from home, separate from the family living area. Superbly finished throughout this home maintains its original features and has been sympathetically refurbished with great attention to detail.

"Downstairs you will find two main reception areas, a fabulous conservatory and dining space, plus an adjoining well-appointed kitchen with an AGA stove. The stunning dual aspect principal bedroom comes complete with a dressing room and stunning stone effect en-suite bathroom.

“The large grounds are beautifully landscaped to three sides finished with stone-paved patios, superbly manicured lawns and mature trees which offer plenty of privacy when you're outside.

"This beautiful garden is a tranquil escape, perfect for relaxing during the spring and summer with an abundance of space to entertain friends and family. A secure gated entrance opens up to a long-paved driveway towards the annexe with multiple parking spaces and a detached double garage.

For details, call 0114 399 0567 or email [email protected]

