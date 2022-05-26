See this very stylish woodland home for sale near Chesterfield

Special features of the contemporary style interior include a ground floor social bar with patio doors to a terrace - ideal for entertaining family and friends, and five large bedrooms that all have en suite facilities.

South View is situated in Hardwick Wood, with gated entry, a wrap-around terrace in Indian stone, seating areas, a pond water feature, and a great expanse of lawned garden.

Along with plenty of parking space, there are two useful outbuildings.

Its interior features an open plan and well equipped dining kitchen with island, through to comfortable seating areas, perfect for relaxing, and chatting to family or friends.

There's a hallway with four reception rooms. The social sitting room with bar area has access out to the terrace, while a large and secure cellar provides good storage.

A log burning stove is a focal point of the family lounge that has two sets of patio doors to the gardens, then there's a versatile snug that could become a home office if preferred, a study, and a formal dining room.

A utility and ground floor w.c. complete the ground floor.

The master bedroom suite with dressing room and modern en suite has doors out to a Juliet balcony. Two further bedrooms have personal en suites while the remaining two share a Jack and Jill shower room.

South View, Top Road, Hardwick Wood, Wingerworth, is for sale with Dales and Peaks, priced at £795,000. Call 01246 567540 for more information.

1. The well-equipped breakfast kitchen There is plenty of storage within Shaker style units, with a central island adding extra workspace, and a breakfast bar. Photo: Dales and Peaks Estate Agents Photo Sales

2. A spacious and modern interior The striking fireplace housing a stove is a feature of this room, that has doors leading out to the terrace. Photo: Dales and Peaks Estate Agents Photo Sales

3. Your own personal bar The bar and social sitting room make for great entertaining space within the property. Photo: Dales and Peaks Estate Agents Photo Sales

4. Open plan style and comfort Flow through rooms maximise space and provide well for family lifestyle. Photo: Dales and Peaks Estate Agents Photo Sales