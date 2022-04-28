Staveley cemetery's former chapel on market for £50,000

A Grade II listed former chapel in the middle of a cemetery at Inkersall Road, Staveley, is on the market for £50,000.
Offered with a 999-year lease on behalf of Chesterfield Borough Council and available with no onward chain, the one-bedroom property requires extensive renovation.
The former chapel has the flexibility to create a superb family home, two individual dwellings or office space (subject to planning consent).
For more details, go to www.redbrik.co.uk or call 01246 563 060.
READ THIS: Stylish and quirky highly desirable home like no other in Wingerworth has £600,000 price tag