Staveley cemetery's former chapel on market for £50,000

A Grade II listed former chapel in the middle of a cemetery at Inkersall Road, Staveley, is on the market for £50,000.

Offered with a 999-year lease on behalf of Chesterfield Borough Council and available with no onward chain, the one-bedroom property requires extensive renovation.

The former chapel has the flexibility to create a superb family home, two individual dwellings or office space (subject to planning consent).

For more details, go to www.redbrik.co.uk or call 01246 563 060.

1. Bird's-eye view The former chapel couldn't be in a quieter location. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

2. Secluded area A one-way route runs around the chapel for relatives and friends to visit graves. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Looking down Drone footage of the property's layout. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

4. Fixtures remain The altar, pews and stained glass windows in the former chapel. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales