The former chapel at Inkersall Road, Staveley, is on the market for £50,000.

Staveley cemetery's former chapel on market for £50,000

Fancy investing in a rundown property where there is no risk of noisy neighbours?

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 10:26 am

A Grade II listed former chapel in the middle of a cemetery at Inkersall Road, Staveley, is on the market for £50,000.

Offered with a 999-year lease on behalf of Chesterfield Borough Council and available with no onward chain, the one-bedroom property requires extensive renovation.

The former chapel has the flexibility to create a superb family home, two individual dwellings or office space (subject to planning consent).

For more details, go to www.redbrik.co.uk or call 01246 563 060.

READ THIS: Stylish and quirky highly desirable home like no other in Wingerworth has £600,000 price tag

1. Bird's-eye view

The former chapel couldn't be in a quieter location.

Photo: Redbrik

Photo Sales

2. Secluded area

A one-way route runs around the chapel for relatives and friends to visit graves.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Looking down

Drone footage of the property's layout.

Photo: Redbrik

Photo Sales

4. Fixtures remain

The altar, pews and stained glass windows in the former chapel.

Photo: Redbrik

Photo Sales
Grade IIChesterfield Borough Council
Next Page
Page 1 of 2