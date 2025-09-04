'Space, elegance and exclusivity' - stunning five-bedroom Burbank House in Chesterfield is on the market for £1.3million

By Gay Bolton
Published 4th Sep 2025, 10:38 BST
Burbank House is a striking five-bedroom property tucked away in a private gated development of just three executive houses in a sought-after area of Chesterfield.

The property on Westbrook Close, off Westbrook Drive, Brookside offers a stunning first impression with its grand facade, landscaped frontage and sweeping driveway.

Classic architectural elements blend with modern luxuries in the house which a spokesperson for estate agent Dales & Peak describes as “offering space, elegance and exclusivity in equal measure.” Burbank House is on the market for £1.3million.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Every inch of this property has been designed with family living and refined entertaining in mind.

Burbank House is one of just three executive houses in a gated development.placeholder image
Burbank House is one of just three executive houses in a gated development.

A stunning open-plan kitchen and living space, three reception rooms and generous utility areas are all finished to an impeccable standard.

All five bedrooms are doubles, two of which have en-suites. A family bathroom completes the first-floor accommodation.

A substantial private garden measuring approximately 0.4 acres is bordered by mature trees, creating a tranquil and secure environment for relaxing or entertaining.

The property has a detached garage

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A sweeping driveway gives access to the property.placeholder image
A sweeping driveway gives access to the property.

Despite its secluded location, Burbank House is within easy reach of the vibrant Chatsworth Road and a short drive away from the Peak District National Park.

The property is listed for sale on Zoopla. For further details, call Dales & Peaks on 01246 398671.

Related topics:SpaceChesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice