Soak up countryside views from £900,000 home with five double bedrooms in Chesterfield

The home at Matlock Road, Walton, has undergone a complete renovation and is now on the market for £900,000.

A modern breakfast kitchen with island feature and high-spec Neff appliances, a living room with log burning stove, a luxury family bathroom and three ensuite shower rooms are included in the accommodation.

The substantial rear garden is tiered and incorporates a garden room, patio areas and lawns.

An integral double garage, with electric door, power and lighting is accessed via a gated driveway.

Located on the doorstep of the Peak District, there are family walks nearby while Chatsworth House is only a 15-minute drive away.

For more details or to arrange a viewing, call the agent Redbrik on 01246 563 060.

1. Breakfast kitchen The modern kitchen has a central island, high-spec appliances and is bathed in natural light through the French doors. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Dining room The spacious dining room is able to accommodate a large dinner party. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Lounge Just look at that beautiful view through the French doors of the lounge where there is a log-burning stove. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Bedroom Four of the double bedrooms enjoy panoramic views of the countryside and three of these rooms have ensuite showers. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales