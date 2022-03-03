Soak up countryside views from £900,000 home with five double bedrooms in Chesterfield

The home at Matlock Road, Walton, has undergone a complete renovation and is now on the market for £900,000.
A modern breakfast kitchen with island feature and high-spec Neff appliances, a living room with log burning stove, a luxury family bathroom and three ensuite shower rooms are included in the accommodation.
The substantial rear garden is tiered and incorporates a garden room, patio areas and lawns.
An integral double garage, with electric door, power and lighting is accessed via a gated driveway.
Located on the doorstep of the Peak District, there are family walks nearby while Chatsworth House is only a 15-minute drive away.
For more details or to arrange a viewing, call the agent Redbrik on 01246 563 060.