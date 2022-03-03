The property on Matlock Road, Walton, Chesterfield, has five double bedrooms and is on the market for £900,000.

Soak up countryside views from £900,000 home with five double bedrooms in Chesterfield

This fabulous house with five double bedrooms on the outskirts of Chesterfield enjoys spectacular views of the countryside.

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 12:39 pm

The home at Matlock Road, Walton, has undergone a complete renovation and is now on the market for £900,000.

A modern breakfast kitchen with island feature and high-spec Neff appliances, a living room with log burning stove, a luxury family bathroom and three ensuite shower rooms are included in the accommodation.

The substantial rear garden is tiered and incorporates a garden room, patio areas and lawns.

An integral double garage, with electric door, power and lighting is accessed via a gated driveway.

Located on the doorstep of the Peak District, there are family walks nearby while Chatsworth House is only a 15-minute drive away.

For more details or to arrange a viewing, call the agent Redbrik on 01246 563 060.

WATCH THIS: Take a video tour of the property for sale at Matlock Road, Walton

1. Breakfast kitchen

The modern kitchen has a central island, high-spec appliances and is bathed in natural light through the French doors.

2. Dining room

The spacious dining room is able to accommodate a large dinner party.

3. Lounge

Just look at that beautiful view through the French doors of the lounge where there is a log-burning stove.

4. Bedroom

Four of the double bedrooms enjoy panoramic views of the countryside and three of these rooms have ensuite showers.

