Take a video tour of fabulous £900,000 five-bedroom home in a sought-after Chesterfield location

The property at Matlock Road, Walton, is on the doorstep of the Peak District National Park with countryside walks in close proximity.

Excellent entertaining spaces include a bespoke fitted breakfast kitchen, a large dining room and generous living room with log burning stove,

Four of the five bedrooms enjoy panoramic views of the beautiful countryside and three bedrooms have en-suites.

The property on Matlock Road, Walton, is on the market with a guide price of £900,000.

The landscaped garden features a garden room and patio areas, with plenty of space for adults to unwind and children to play.

Gated driveway parking and an integral garage with electric door, power and lighting further enhances the property.

For further details or to arrange a viewing in person, contact the agent Redbrik on 01246 398485.