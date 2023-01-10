News you can trust since 1855
Snap up this four-bedroom Peak District countryside home whose price has been reduced to £1.35million

A fabulous home surrounded by Peak District countryside has had £675,000 lopped off its original asking price of £2million.

By Gay Bolton
25 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 11:45am
Bramley Edge at The Bent, Curbar, is now on sale at £1.35million.

Bramley Edge at The Bent, Curbar, is now on the market for £1,350,000 after four price cuts since it was first listed in May 2022.

The four-bedroom property is set within two acres of gardens and woodland and enjoys stunning views of the countryside.

Estate agents Bagshaws Residential – Bakewell said of Bramley Edge: “Offers spacious accommodation over two floors with three garages.”

For further details, call 01629 347359.

