Snap up this four-bedroom Peak District countryside home whose price has been reduced to £1.35million
A fabulous home surrounded by Peak District countryside has had £675,000 lopped off its original asking price of £2million.
By Gay Bolton
25 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 11:45am
Bramley Edge at The Bent, Curbar, is now on the market for £1,350,000 after four price cuts since it was first listed in May 2022.
The four-bedroom property is set within two acres of gardens and woodland and enjoys stunning views of the countryside.
Estate agents Bagshaws Residential – Bakewell said of Bramley Edge: “Offers spacious accommodation over two floors with three garages.”
For further details, call 01629 347359.