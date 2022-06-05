Fabulous four-bedroom home in idyllic Peak District location sits on a two-acre plot with a woodland and spectacular views

At £2,000,000 The Bent in Curbar is at the top end of the market but just look what you get for your money…

The impressive four-bedroom home sits on a plot of approximately two acres that incorporates gardens and a woodland. There are spectacular views from the idyllic location.

Spacious and flexible accommodation is arranged over two floors and includes a dining kitchen, dining room, sitting room, lounge, conservatory, library/family room. The master bedroom has two dressing rooms and a large en-suite.

There are three attached garages, one of which has an electric charging point. A sweeping driveway leading from a gated entrance is large enough to park several vehicles.

A lawned garden at the rear of the house slopes down to a former tennis court. The rear gardens incorporate a woodland area with walks through wild flowers, rhododendrons and mature trees.

The Bent is advertised on the Zoopla website. For more details call the agents Bagshaw Residential – Bakewell on 01629 347491.

1. Kitchen The dining kitchen incorporates wall and base units, an electric oven, hob and dishwasher. A window seat in the dining area provides stunning views of the rear garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Dining room How about this for an impressive view? The double glazed French doors open onto the rear garden so the outside can be brought indoors on a summer's day or dinner guests can be entertained alfresco. The dining room has stone walls and a wooden panelled ceiling. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Lounge This view of the lounge shows a 6ft high Derbyshire stone fireplace housing a log burning stove. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Family room The family room/library has doors opening on to the rear garden and patio. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales