Fabulous four-bedroom home in idyllic Peak District location sits on a two-acre plot with a woodland and spectacular views

At £2,000,000 The Bent in Curbar is at the top end of the market but just look what you get for your money…
The impressive four-bedroom home sits on a plot of approximately two acres that incorporates gardens and a woodland. There are spectacular views from the idyllic location.
Spacious and flexible accommodation is arranged over two floors and includes a dining kitchen, dining room, sitting room, lounge, conservatory, library/family room. The master bedroom has two dressing rooms and a large en-suite.
There are three attached garages, one of which has an electric charging point. A sweeping driveway leading from a gated entrance is large enough to park several vehicles.
A lawned garden at the rear of the house slopes down to a former tennis court. The rear gardens incorporate a woodland area with walks through wild flowers, rhododendrons and mature trees.
The Bent is advertised on the Zoopla website. For more details call the agents Bagshaw Residential – Bakewell on 01629 347491.