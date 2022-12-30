Dignus Heathcare’s plan outlines 18 one-bedroom apartments in two three-story buildings on Avenue Road, Whittington Moor.

The structures would be built on the grounds of a now-demolished large old house hidden behind trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photos posted on Facebook page Lost Places & Forgotten Faces in November 2020 show a wrecked car lying on its roof within the grand old home’s gardens.

Dignus Heathcare’s plan outlines 18 one-bedroom apartments in two three-story buildings on Avenue Road, Whittington Moor.

A decaying statue of a horse and foal can also be seen, while the interior of the home – named Avenue House - has been vandalised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making the case for the development, Dignus says it is ideal – with shops such as Lidl just around the corner as well as restaurants and easy access to bus services.