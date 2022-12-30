Sheltered housing apartments planned at site of ruined old Chesterfield house
A healthcare company hopes to build two blocks of sheltered housing flats for adults with special needs in Chesterfield.
Dignus Heathcare’s plan outlines 18 one-bedroom apartments in two three-story buildings on Avenue Road, Whittington Moor.
The structures would be built on the grounds of a now-demolished large old house hidden behind trees.
Photos posted on Facebook page Lost Places & Forgotten Faces in November 2020 show a wrecked car lying on its roof within the grand old home’s gardens.
A decaying statue of a horse and foal can also be seen, while the interior of the home – named Avenue House - has been vandalised.
Making the case for the development, Dignus says it is ideal – with shops such as Lidl just around the corner as well as restaurants and easy access to bus services.
Planning history for the grounds shows it already has permission for a new care home development.