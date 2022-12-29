News you can trust since 1855
Crime in Chesterfield in 2022 – broken down by each neighbourhood

Below is a breakdown of crime in Chesterfield by policing area in 2022.

By Ben McVay
4 minutes ago

Across all neighbourhoods in the area this year, violence and sexual offences were the most prevalent offending category – with 4,873 reports altogether.

The second most-common crime reported was antisocial behaviour – with a total of 2,559 reports.

The worst affected neighbourhood in Chesterfield saw 857 violence and sexual offences complaints and 540 antisocial behaviour reports.

Other crimes recorded by Derbyshire Constabulary included criminal damage and arson, public order, shoplifting, burglary, vehicle crime and more.

For more information visit police.uk

1. Crime in Chesterfield in 2022

Broken down by each neighbourhood

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Whittington and Barrow Hill

Violence and sexual offences 447 Antisocial behaviour 208

Photo: Google

3. Staveley

Violence and sexual offences 183 Antisocial behaviour 102

Photo: Google

4. Bolsover and Shuttlewood

Violence and sexual offences 608 Antisocial behaviour 297

Photo: Google

