Crime in Chesterfield in 2022 – broken down by each neighbourhood
Below is a breakdown of crime in Chesterfield by policing area in 2022.
Across all neighbourhoods in the area this year, violence and sexual offences were the most prevalent offending category – with 4,873 reports altogether.
The second most-common crime reported was antisocial behaviour – with a total of 2,559 reports.
The worst affected neighbourhood in Chesterfield saw 857 violence and sexual offences complaints and 540 antisocial behaviour reports.
Other crimes recorded by Derbyshire Constabulary included criminal damage and arson, public order, shoplifting, burglary, vehicle crime and more.
For more information visit police.uk