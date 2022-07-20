Rare opportunity to buy £950,000 six-bed Victorian gem of a family home in north Derbyshire with additional one-bed apartment, three-bed annex and period barns

Wishfield House, on Chesterfield Road, Barlborough, is on the market for £950,000 with agent EweMove Sales & Lettings who describes the house as a “fantastic forever-family home, standing proud in its own grounds of almost 1.5 acres of gardens and land to enjoy.”

Built in 1838, the stunning property contains period features including an original staircase in the entrance hall and lofty ceilings which run through most of the rooms in the main house.

The accommodation includes six bedrooms and two living rooms, a one-bedroom apartment and a separate three-bedroom annex. Two cellar storage rooms and a wine store have full-height ceilings and flagstone floors, offering great potential for a gym or studio.

Its wealth of accommodation and layout could make the property an attractive proposition for commerce looking for a base for company headquarters or a boutique hotel and restaurant or a spa and treatment centre or clinic or veterinary surgery. Wishfield House’s location is perfect for commuting as it is within easy reach of the M1.

There are detached barns with lapsed planning for four separate dwellings which may pique the interest of developers and investors.

Wishfield House is listed on the Zoopla website. For more details, call EweMove on 01509 428677.

1. KItchen The large and spacious homely kitchen has a red AGA cooker, modern wall and base units with granite countertops. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Living room The house contains two living rooms,; this one has stunning period plaster work on the ceiling and walls and an eye-catching fireplace. A beautiful bay window bathes the room in natural light. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Dining room The dining room has two large built-in display cupboards and drawers for storing crockery and tableware. An open archway leads into a grand living room with beautiful plaster coving to the ceiling and a bay window. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Master bedroom The master bedroom has a separate dressing room and a large en-suite which is fitted with a traditional style four-piece bathroom suite. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales