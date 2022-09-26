Rare chance to snap up four bedroom £750,000 home on half-acre plot in prestigious part of village near Chesterfield
A rare opportunity has arisen to buy a four bedroom property in one of the most private and prestigious areas of a village near Chesterfield.
The characterful home on Hockley Lane, Wingerworth, is on the market for £750,000 – the first time it has been for sale for more than 20 years.
Elegant decorative features are a hallmark of the bespoke property. The accommodation includes an entrance hall, dining room, spacious lounge and separate sitting room, fitted kitchen and utility room, three ground floor bedrooms, four piece family bathroom and wc, with a fourth bedroom and storage area on the first floor.
Sitting in a large plot extending to half an acre, there are splendid gardens and a long driveway with turning point leading to the garage.
The size of the site allows plenty of room to extend the accommodation (subject to planning permission). There has been outline planning for a second detached dwelling in the past; this would need to be resubmitted and approved again.
Offered for sale with no chain, the property which is close to highly regarded schools and within walking distance of many local amenities and leisure facilities in Wingerworthis listed on the Zoopla website. Viewing strictly by appointment; call estate agent Hunters – Chesterfield on 01246 494452.