Look at these 12 amazing houses in Derbyshire on sale for more than £1million

If you’ve been saving hard for an ideal home, have a big win on the lottery this weekend or dream of living in a millionaire mansion, here are some properties that are worth a look.
For full particulars, call the agents or go to the Zoopla website.
1. Matlock
St Andrew's House on the outskirts of Matlock and within easy reach of Tansley is a Grade II listed Georgian family home that has been luxuriously renovated. There are eight bedrooms and a stone-built outbuilding that is currently used as one-bed guest accommodation. St Andrew's House is on sale for £1,100,000 with Sally Botham Estates Ltd, tel. 01629 347962.
Photo: Zoopla
2. Curbar
Bramley Edge, at The Bent, Curbar sits in two acres of gardens and woodlands and enjoys stunning views of the Peak District countryside. There are four bedrooms, with the master suite containing two dressing rooms and a large en-suite. Three garages are attached to the property which is on the market for £1,650,000. Contact Bagshaws Residential - Bakewell on 01629 347491.
Photo: Zoopla
3. Chesterfield
This five-bedroom house on Chatsworth Road, Brookside, Chesterfield sits in a one-acre plot with beautifully manicured south-facing gardens, tennis court and gated driveway. The accommodation includes a self-contained annex and open-plan garden room, lounge and dining room. On the market for £1,300,000, the property is on the books of Dales & Peaks, call 01246 920919.
Photo: Zoopla
4. Belper
If you're keen on working out and getting fit, then this house at Spring Hollow, Hazlewood, near Belper should be on your radar. The contemporary property has a heated swimming pool, gym and sauna. There are five double bedrooms, all with en-suites. Formal gardens extending to 0.8 acres surround the house which is on sale for £1,250,000. Call Fine & Country - Derby on 01332 229949.
Photo: Zoopla