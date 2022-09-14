Look at these 12 amazing houses in Derbyshire on sale for more than £1million

4. Belper

If you're keen on working out and getting fit, then this house at Spring Hollow, Hazlewood, near Belper should be on your radar. The contemporary property has a heated swimming pool, gym and sauna. There are five double bedrooms, all with en-suites. Formal gardens extending to 0.8 acres surround the house which is on sale for £1,250,000. Call Fine & Country - Derby on 01332 229949.

Photo: Zoopla