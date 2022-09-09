Holmesfield Hall is a large, five-bed country home in Dronfield which has just hit the market with a £2.2m guide price, making it the most expensive home on the Sheffield property market right now.

The original building was constructed in the 1600s, with additional features added in the 18th century, and agents Blenheim Park Estates called it “magnificent”.

The most stunning part of the home is no doubt the breakfast kitchen, located on the ground floor, which has a large skylight and floor to ceiling windows on the outermost part of the house giving tremendous views of the gardens and the surrounding country.

The table in the kitchen has space for at least eight people and would truly be an amazing place to sit and eat.

The hall separates the kitchen and the sitting room, which is large and spacious, but the house also has a “formal entrance hall” and a “formal dining” room.

The family bathroom on the first floor has a staircase beyond leading to a second floor playroom, which is the perfect size for little ones to have fun.

The garaging is enormous, with space for a triple garage and games room on the ground floor and a home gym on the first floor.

A detached three-bedroom cottage also comes with the property, and has a very big dining kitchen and two more bathrooms.

The property is stunning and if you’d like to view it or see more information, you can find it on the agents website, here.

1. Breakfast kitchen The kitchen is the star of this property, with it's brightness and beautiful finish, it's a tremendous modern kitchen in a classic 1600s home. Photo: Blenheim Park Estates Photo Sales

2. Entrance hall This photo is directly through the front door, with doors to a toilet, utility room and the sitting room coming off it. The opening to the right is to the kitchen. Photo: Blenheim Park Estates Photo Sales

3. Master Bedroom The master bedroom is enormous and has the facilities and space to fill it with any type of furnitures you wish. It also has access to the master en-suite, which is the only en-suite on the property. Photo: Blenheim Park Estates Photo Sales

4. Drawing room The drawing room is filled with character and the fire place is lovely. The oak wood door leads to the formal dining room. Photo: Blenheim Park Estates Photo Sales