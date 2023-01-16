At £2million this beautifully appointed house is the most expensive property on the market in the Chesterfield area right now.

Moorside Grange on Walton Back Lane is set in 1.88 acres of landscaped grounds on an elevated site with commanding views over Holymoorside and the surrounding countryside.

Sally Botham Estates Ltd, who is handling the sale of the property, said: “Moorfield Grange is a prestigious detached stone property both elegantly and immaculately appointed.”

With underfloor heating throughout, the accommodation includes bespoke dining kitchen, dining room, lounge with log burner, four double bedrooms, two ensuites and a luxurious family bathroom.

There is a detached stone built triple garage with games room/leisure suite above, which would be ideal as secondary accommodation subject to planning consent, and a timber barn/workshop.

The house is accessed via a private driveway approached by electrically operated wooden gates with intercom connection.

Immediately to the front of the house is a York stone flagged terrace, where the doors open from the sitting room and the entrance hallway, taking advantage of the stunning panoramic views.

Beyond the terrace is a vast area of garden laid to lawn, interspersed with mature trees, and having borders stocked with flowering plants and ornamental shrubs. To the far side of the driveway there is a substantial area of garden, again laid to lawn, and dotted with trees. Within the garden is a large ornamental pond with a water feature and a decked pontoon with wooden arbour seating area. A good sized greenhouse and a medium sized chicken coop are behind the barn.

For further details on Moorside Grange, which is listed on the Zoopla website, call Sally Botham Estates Ltd on 01629 347105.

1. Kitchen This opulent room has Chinese slate on the floor, fitted storage units with polished granite work surfaces and a central island that creates a breakfast bar with cupboards below and two under-counter fridges. A twin Belfast style sink is contained within the work surface. The kitchen features luxury branded appliances including a Bosch 12-place setting dishwasher and a gas fired Aga with twin lidded hot plates and three ovens. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Dining area The dining area of the open-plan kitchen has ample space for family mealtimes. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Dining room The elegant dining room has cornice to the ceiling and centre ceiling rose. Casement windows look onto a raised flower border at the back of the house. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Sitting room A large bespoke stone fireplace with raised hearth and heavy stone mantel and lintel houses a multifuel stove. French doors open onto a flagged terrace to take in the far-reaching views. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales