The home is based in the affluent area of Whirlow, just over the Derbyshire border in Sheffield, and had a total rework in 2015, turning it into the exceptional property it is now.

Listed as a four-bedroom property, the current layout has only three double bedrooms, with the fourth set up as a stunning dressing room.

Entry through the front door will put you immediately in front of the contemporary glass staircase designed by Abbot Wade, with the study and utility room off to the right and the rest of the house to the left.

The kitchen is outstanding with state of the art appliances and a large bi-folding door to the garden and an enormous overhead skylight, which brings in loads of natural light.

Upstairs currently has the three double-bedrooms, a family bathroom, a dressing room overlooking the garden and an en-suite for the master bedroom.

The garden is very large and has plenty of patio space - or a BBQ terrace as it has been called on Rightmove - immediately outside for lounging around whilst enjoying a cold drink and some sunshine.

If you would like to see more, or are interested in this property, you can find it on Rightmove here.

1. "One of the finest" The property, located in Whirlow, had a major transformation in 2015, which has turned it into an exceptional modern home, perfect for a family. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Modern kitchen The bespoke kitchen has some fantastic features with a wide range of Siemens appliances, an integrated fridge-freezer and wine fridge. It looks stunning as well with the large skylight letting in streams of light during the day and giving you a lovely view of the sky at night. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Living/Dining The stunning living and dining space is another fantastic modern use of the space available in the home. More and more people are choosing open plan layouts for their homes due to their practicality and superb appearance. This space is directly next to the kitchen. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Lounge Just through from the dining space is this incredible lounge with masses of space for two large sofas, a big TV and a coffee table. The fireplace at the end of the room is absolutely stunning and shows the brilliance of this modern home. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales