Lovingly restored by the current owners, this imposing, double bay-fronted Victorian home occupies grounds measuring approximately two acres with landscaped Victorian walled gardens and far reaching views across Kenning Park, Smithy Brook and beyond.

Situated on Holmgate Road in Clay Cross, Alma House also has a further two bedroom, self-contained annex.

Alma House has 4748 sqft of accommodation over four storeys and features five reception rooms including the bay fronted formal lounge and dining rooms, six beautifully proportioned bedrooms, a cellar bar area with access to the patio, ample storage and workshop space and fantastic flexibility to work-from-home.

Gardeners Cottage offers 665 sqft of accommodation over two storeys and features a fully fitted dining kitchen with integrated oven, hob and dishwasher, a lounge with patio doors to the cottage's garden area, bathroom with freestanding bath and two bedrooms including a large double/twin on the first floor and a ground floor single bedroom.

Alma House has a guide price of £1,000,000.

For more contact the agent Dales & Peak on 01246 908030.

1. Alma House A hot tub pictured in the grounds Photo: zoopla Photo Sales

2. Alma House Stunning Victorian walled gardens measuring approximately two acres Photo: zoopla Photo Sales

3. Alma House Cellar with bar area, workshop and ample storage Photo: zoopla Photo Sales

4. Alma House Alma House offers 4748 sqft of accommodation over 4 storeys Photo: zoopla Photo Sales