Lovingly restored by the current owners, this imposing, double bay-fronted Victorian home occupies grounds measuring approximately two acres with landscaped Victorian walled gardens and far reaching views across Kenning Park, Smithy Brook and beyond.
Situated on Holmgate Road in Clay Cross, Alma House also has a further two bedroom, self-contained annex.
Alma House has 4748 sqft of accommodation over four storeys and features five reception rooms including the bay fronted formal lounge and dining rooms, six beautifully proportioned bedrooms, a cellar bar area with access to the patio, ample storage and workshop space and fantastic flexibility to work-from-home.
Gardeners Cottage offers 665 sqft of accommodation over two storeys and features a fully fitted dining kitchen with integrated oven, hob and dishwasher, a lounge with patio doors to the cottage's garden area, bathroom with freestanding bath and two bedrooms including a large double/twin on the first floor and a ground floor single bedroom.
Alma House has a guide price of £1,000,000.
For more contact the agent Dales & Peak on 01246 908030.
READ THIS: Stylish five-bedroom £700,000 house at Holymoorside surrounded by countryside is worth more than a second look