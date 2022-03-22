Property for sale: £600k home set in a third of an acre with a stunning Derbyshire countryside views

The house on Ridgeway Moor, Ridgeway, has three bedrooms and is in a setting which the sale brochure says offers breathtakingly beautiful cross-valley views while presenting an opportunity for renovation or further development.

It is being marketed by Fine and Country and is listed on Rightmove.

The brochure says: “A genuinely rare opportunity not to be missed; a versatile property or potential building plot offered to the market with immediate vacant possession.”

Described as ideal for renovation and extension, the property is said to offer the potential to create a bespoke, individually designed home boasting a sought after location in a desirable village.

“The property is situated on the east side of Ridgeway Moor; an enviable position enjoying a rural and secluded position; the far-reaching views being an impressive feature while the immediate locality presents the most idyllic of outdoor lifestyles,” says the brochure.

The current residence is around 1,200 square feet internally over two floors and includes on the ground floor a reception hallway, lounge, dining kitchen, conservatory and a cloakroom/WC.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms and a bathroom. The property has remained in the same family and has never been offered to the open market.

“Constructed with the main objective to maximise the views over the Derbyshire valley,” says the brochure.

It adds: “This stunningly situated property which sits elevated on approximately one-third of an acre that is both private and quiet. The views are undoubtably the main feature and the gardens enjoys both a southeast and a southwest aspect. There is detached garage and ample space for off road parking.”

Meadowhall can be reached within a 15-minute drive and nearby tourist attractions include Rother Valley Country Park for water ski, Chatsworth House and gardens, Bolsover castle and the Peak District National Park which offers outdoor pursuits and picturesque villages.

For details call the agent on 0114 404 0044 or visit the listing on https://www.fineandcountry.com/uk/property-for-sale/sheffield-ridgeway/s12-3xw/2426932

1. Versatile The brochure says this is a rare opportunity not to be missed - a versatile property or potential building plot offered with immediate vacant possession. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

2. Detached The brochure says: "A detached three bedroom house which occupies the most enviable of settings commanding breathtakingly beautiful cross valley views." Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

3. Views "The views are undoubtably the main feature and the gardens enjoy both a southeast and a southwest aspect," says the brochure. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

4. Idyllic The far-reaching views are an impressive feature, says the brochure, while the location presents the most idyllic of outdoor lifestyles. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales