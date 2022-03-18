Derbyshire property for sale: Character cottage with charming features is on the market for £470,000

On the market for £470,000 with Alfreton estate agents, Hall and Benson, the detached property on Church Street, Riddings, is impressive.
Not only does it sit within a conservation area, it also has views of the Derbyshire village’s church, St James’s, and is close to Riddings Park, the starting point for many a countryside walk. Riddings is two miles south of Alfreton.
A spokesperson for Hall and Benson enthused: “The property has been extremely well maintained by the current owners, and an internal inspection is highly advised.”
The ground floor of the cottage comprises a welcoming entrance hallway, fitted kitchen with feature range cooker, cloakroom, dining room and a lounge with feature log burner.
The first floor houses four double bedrooms, one of which has an en suite, and a good-sized family bathroom.
The garden is mainly laid to lawn, but there is also a patio area for seating and plenty of room for off-street parking. An unexpected bonus is an outbuilding that has space and plumbing for a washing machine.
