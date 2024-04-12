Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The forest would still be open to visitors if the scheme goes ahead. Forestry England said that the cabins, a small cafe, a reception area and a bike hire store would only take up around 2.5% Farley Moor Forest’s total area.

They added that access into the forest would be improved as part of the project, with enhanced walking trails and a new small parking area helping to encourage more people to visit the forest.

Forest Holidays and Forestry England already oversee eight cabin locations in other forests across England – while each of these forests are still cared for by Forestry England.

Public exhibitions on the proposals will take place later this month.

The concept for overnight accommodation, which is designed to fit thoughtfully into the woodland, was agreed by Forestry England's Board. Forest Holidays has been granted an 'option to lease' from the Government's Forestry Minister, which has enabled full proposals to be explored and developed.

Forest Holidays said that they promote sustainable tourism, offering an unpackaged experience which encourages guests to visit local attractions, explore the surrounding areas and eat, drink and shop locally during their stay.

They estimated that visitor spend in the area will provide a boost of £1.7 million per year to the local economy, as well as generating new employment opportunities – during the creation of the cabins and through direct employment with Forest Holidays.

On April 24 and 25, Forestry England and Forest Holidays will host a series of public exhibitions to explain their plans.

At the exhibition, residents will hear more details regarding the plans, including in-depth ecological assessments and other surveys which have confirmed that the forest is suitable.

The public exhibitions are in advance of a full planning application. Public comments will later be accepted as part of the formal planning process.

The public events will take place at The Whitworth, Station Road, Darley Dale (DE4 2EQ) at the following times:

Wednesday, April 24: 2.00pm-4.00pm or 6.00pm-8.00pm.