The proposed dwelling has been guided by national and local planning policy and the tapered nature of the currently unused plot. An angled floor plan has been derived, this reduces the scale of the dwelling to the roadside and sympathetically considers the position of the nearby properties.

The front elevation of the proposed house is of a more traditional form, similar in scale and layout to neighbouring properties, whilst in contrast the rear of the property is contemporary with swathes of glazing to maximise the panoramic views across open countryside.

An artist's impression of the proposed property.

The design of the dwelling has influenced by environmental considerations and sustainability technologies, if approved the dwelling constructed using local natural stone will be energy efficient in excess of the building regulation requirements. North facing windows have been kept to a minimum and projecting eaves ensure windows facing east, south and west benefit from winter solar gains whilst mitigating overheating in summer months.

A heat pump will generate energy to heat the dwelling, whilst a large southernly sloping roof will allow for the provision of photovoltaic panels. A green roof situated over the sun room will soften the building in the countryside context whilst increasing bio-diversity.

This would be a new build dwelling on an unused plot in a rural village where the demand for residential accommodation is high. A planning decision is expected in the spring.