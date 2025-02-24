Are there plans for new homes in your neighbourhood?

These are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

Stirling Court, Lister Close, Chesterfield: Full removal of two trees and re-levelling of paving.

Sycamore House, Smeckley Wood Close, Chesterfield: Change of use from class B2 (warehouse) to class E leisure (gym).

168 Manor Road, Brimington: Construction of a three bedroom detached self/custom build bungalow, including modifications to the existing property to enhance access.

Piccadilly Heights, Wain Avenue, Chesterfield: Alter the existing timber cladding to a non combustible timber effect aluminium product.

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

15 South Lodge Court, Ashgate, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing garage and conservatory to allow two storey side extension with single storey rear extension, including attached carport and canopy with summerhouse, retaining wall, associated landscaping and fencing. Conditional permission.

18 Saltergate, Chesterfield: Internally illuminated fascia sign, window vinyls and digital screens. Conditional permission.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

21-22 Sheffield Road, Dronfield: Fell four ash trees bordering railway line.

Hallcliffe Farm, Hallcliffe Lane, Wadshelf: Application for prior notification for covered area for grain drying and loading.

Oaktree Farm, Matlock Road, Oakerthorpe, Alfreton: Construction of a roof over existing manege and installation of a horse walker.

13 Greenacres Close, Dronfield: Construction of a two storey front and side extension, and a single storey rear extension.

9 Highgate Lane, Dronfield: Loft conversion to include new roof (ridge raised), re-roofing part of first floor plus external cosmetic upgrading and landscaping.

Marsh Green Hall, Marsh Green Lane, Ashover: Retrospective application for retention of garage and store.

Eckington Youth Centre, School Street, Eckington: Pruning of nine trees to 2.5m clearance above ground level.

Telecommunications mast, Pipworth Lane, Eckington: Prior notification for proposed replacement of existing 22.5m high pole with a new 30m high lattice tower along with 12 antennas, four dishes, four cabinets, two GPS modules and ancillary development.

6 Dyche Lane, Coal Aston: Retrospective application for advertisement consent for three Illuminated blinds on upper floor windows (facing Eckington Road), fascia signage and non-illuminated window and wall signage.

53 Loads Road, Holymoorside: Alterations to form new bedroom from existing double garage – including stair access and new windows.

211 Holmley Lane, Coal Aston: Single storey extension to side, conversion of garage and side extension for storage room.

Applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

The Greyhound, Main Road, Higham: Intention to fell one conifer and a mixed group of self set trees. Approved

2 Leaholme, Chesterfield Road, Bolsover: Demolition of side garage and rear extension and construction of two storey rear and side extension and single storey rear extension. Conditionally approved.

18 Moorgate Crescent, Dronfield: Single storey rear extension and conversion of existing loft space incorporating a new roof with dormers. Conditionally approved.

7 Hornbeam Way, Stretton: Garden landscaping scheme including two outbuildings. Conditionally approved.

2 Walton Way, Wingerworth: Ground floor front, side and rear extension with new raised hipped roof and internal alterations. Conditionally approved.

Dronfield Hall Barn, High Street, Dronfield: Resurface the garden path to block paving. Conditionally approved.

Land north-east of allotments, Williamthorpe Road, North Wingfield: Outline planning application (all matters reserved) for a hotel, public house, wedding venue and early-years nursery. Refused.

Hillside, Matlock Road, Walton, Chesterfield: Construction of garage/store and home office. Refused.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

Wyandotte Farm, 280A Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover: Outline planning application for 47 residential dwellings with all matters reserved.

Oxpasture Cottage, Oxpasture Lane, Elmton: Domestic extension to form porch.

Lynwood, Oak Tree Avenue, Glapwell: Increase in height of existing bungalow to create additional first floor along with balcony to the south and single storey extension to the north.

41 St Thomas Close, Tibshelf: Demolition of rear single storey amenity store/coal shed and replace with a single and two storey flat roof rear extension.

97 Leen Valley Drive, Shirebrook: Single storey rear extension.

62 George Street, South Normanton: Two storey rear extension.

35 West Lea, Clowne: Air Source Heat Pump installation to the rear.

3 Smithson Avenue, Bolsover: 20% pruning and reduction of two trees.

Land and buildings on the west side of 137 New Lane, Hilcote: Prior approval application for change of use of agricultural building to a single dwellinghouse.

18 Hillside, Whitwell: Single storey rear extension which extends beyond the rear wall by 4.05m, with a maximum height of 3.10m and eaves height of 2.98m.

Land to the rear of 6 Neale Street, Clowne: Reserved matters for the erection of five detached two storey dwellings including layout, appearance and landscaping, precautionary method statement, biodiversity enhancement measures and root protection measures.

Creswell Crags, Crags Road, Creswell: Installation of Air Source Heat Pumps and associated timber fenced compound.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

91 St Lawrence Avenue, Bolsover: Proposed ground floor extension to the rear. Granted conditionally.

173 High Street, Tibshelf: Single storey extension to the front and attached double garage. Granted conditionally.

57A Alfreton Road, Newton: Single storey extensions to front and rear. Granted conditionally.

25 Hartington Street, Langwith: Change of use of outbuilding to barber’s. Granted conditionally.

34 Alfreton Road, Newton: Construction of new chicken shed to consolidate storage for chicken feed/bedding and ensure chickens have sufficient sleeping space and a covered space in the event of an avian flu outbreak. Granted conditionally.

15-17 Brookhill Road, Pinxton: Construction of 10 new general industrial units. Granted condtionally.

Unit 1, 60 Brookhill Road, Pinxton: Erection of two industrial buildings for storage associated with existing railway maintenance business. Granted conditionally.