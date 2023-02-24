​Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

Cannon Mill, Dock Walk, Chesterfield: Repairs and stabilisation to building.

28 Kinder Road, Inkersall: Proposed single and two storey extensions to front, side and rear of property.

Latest planning applications in North Derbyshire.

Walton Hospital, Whitecotes Lane, Walton, Chesterfield: Alterations to existing courtyard area to create mental health occupational therapy garden including raising boundary walls/fences and new greenhouse and shed.

Heraeus Electro-Nite (UK) Ltd, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield: Installation of roof mounted solar PV panels.

Hasland Medical Centre, Jepson Road, Hasland: Two-storey rendered side extension providing four additional consulting rooms. Extension of existing low retaining wall and other minor external alterations including replacement/new windows to side elevation.

Chesterfield Trade Centre, Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield: Installation of one 48-sheet freestanding LED illuminated display panel.

Land to the rear of Walton Walk, Boythorpe, Chesterfield: Erection of a pair of semi-detached dwellings with associated works and access from Central Avenue.

27 Oak Street, Hollingwood: Alterations to land levels of frontage to allow for two proposed parking bays and dropped kerb for access.

47 Highbury Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Single storey/two storey rear extension.

Greenfield Stables, 219A Handley Road, New Whittington, Chesterfield: Lawful development certificate application for use of building as a dwelling.

Latest planning applications decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:

1 Davian Way, Walton, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension and steps to patio. Conditional permission.

Chesterfield Arms, 40 Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Erection of illuminated and non illuminated signs to the exterior of the building. Conditional permission.

Rose and Crown, 104 Old Road, Chesterfield: Illuminated and non illuminated signage. Conditional permission.

20 Avondale Road, Chesterfield: Alterations to dwelling with two storey side extension, cladding and new chimney. Raised hardstanding and ramps for erection of car port. Refused.

115 High Street, Old Whittington, Chesterfield:Demolition of existing stone outbuilding and erection of a detached double garage with a room above in the roof space. Conditional permission.

47B Chester Street, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing takeaway and construction of three one-bedroom apartments. Refused.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

17 Staniforth Avenue, Eckington: Single storey side and rear extension.

The Blue Stoops Inn, High Street, Dronfield: Listed building consent for construction of new porch and existing porch extension to side, extension to rear, internal alterations and structural repairs.The Rectory, St Lawrence Road, North Wingfield: Restoration and remediation in the form of buttresses to boundary wall.

Land between 168 and 170 Holymoor Road, Holymoorside: Outline application for construction of new dwelling.East VIew Cottage, Calow Green, Calow: Ground and first floor extension to the rear elevation.

20 Holymoor Road, Holymoorside: Single storey extension to front and rear, plus new front porch.

13 Manor Crescent, Dronfield: Removal of existing bungalow roof and raising of a new roof to create a one and a half storey dwelling.

115 Ravencar Road, Eckington: Two storey side extension with front dormer.

Morton Grange Nursing Home, Stretton Road, Morton: Erection of a natural gas combined heat and supply facility.

Calagran Four Paws Hotel And Quarantine, Deepsick Lane, Arkwright Town: Retrospective application for retention of prefab building and three shipping containers for use as reception/office, tool store, pet cremation facility and dog food store.

38 St Matthews Close, Renishaw: Integral garage conversion.

Moorhay Farm, High Lane, Wigley: Three temporary two-person pods, located on an existing campsite field.

Latest applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:

1 Bestwood Park, Clay Cross: Single storey rear extension. Permitted development.

Garage block to rear of 5 to 12 Dovecotes, Church Street, Ashover: Change of use of amenity land for the provision of 10 parking spaces.

MGX Waste Transfer Station, Mansfield Road, Corbriggs: Demolition of office building and workshop and development of a wood processing facility. Object.

