These are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

Soresby Street car park, Rose Hill East, Chesterfield: Crown lift three lime trees to 4m over carpar and continue height around canopy. Prune to provide 3m structural clearance. Remove deadwood.

37 Oakfield Avenue, Chesterfield: Crown lift one spruce tree to 7m, crown lift one oak tree to 6m and deadwood.

Shentalls Gardens, West Bars, Chesterfield: Crown lift, removal of deadwood and structural pruning of various trees.

19 Highview Close, Hady, Chesterfield: Erection of a garage.

8 Pickton Close, Walton, Chesterfield: High hedge complaint.

21 Westbrook Drive, Chesterfield: Rear extension, infill rear two storey extension and new pod and pitched roof to replace flat roof on front elevation.

8 Glenthorne Close, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing conservatory to rear. Single storey wrap around extension, first floor side extension with terrace to rear, single storey side extension with front infill and new porch.

Tilleys Vintage Magazines, 21 Derby Road, Chesterfield: Change of use to one dwelling.

Ministry, 12 Vicar Lane, Chesterfield: One illuminated fascia sign with illuminated PANDORA façade logo lettering and one illuminated projecting sign with illuminated PANDORA logo.

Pavement area adjacent 7 Lordsmill Street, Chesterfield: Installation of one communications kiosk with integrated defibrillator and digital advertisement display.

Pavement outside 468 Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield: Installation of one communications kiosk with integrated defibrillator and digital advertisement display.

Pavement outside 17 Burlington Street, Chesterfield: Installation of one communications kiosk with integrated defibrillator and digital advertisement display.

Pavement outside 49-53 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Installation of one communications kiosk with integrated defibrillator and digital advertisement display.

Pavement outside St John Ambulance Station, Derby Road, Chesterfield: Installation of one communications kiosk with integrated defibrillator and digital advertisement display.

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

6 Camerory Way, New Whittington, Chesterfield: Pruning of oak tree. Conditional approval.

Wain Avenue, Chesterfield: Reduce branches of four trees growing towards property boundaries, utility installations and property structures to give a 2-3m clearance from property structures and a height clearance of three metres, pollard goat willow tree back to previous points on stem. Conditional permission.

6 Station Road, Hollingwood: Erection of a front entrance porch and bay windows to front elevation. Conditional permission.

410A Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Replacement front door. Conditional permission.

54 Storrs Road, Chesterfield: Two storey front extension. Conditional permission.

25 Boythorpe Crescent, Boythorpe: Application for a Lawful Development Certificate re use of a dwelling as a children’s home for up to two children, with a manager and two carers who will sleep overnight, working on a rota basis. CLOPUD certificate granted.

West Lawn, 47 Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Repair building exterior and boundary walls for restoration purposes. Conditional permission.

Holbrook Farm, Renishaw Road, Mastin Moor: Erection of a barn. Planning permission required.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

165 Longcroft Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Ground floor infill front/side extension below existing roof, garage conversions and new Velux roof windows.

55 Ravensdale Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Change garage flat roof to a pitched roof.

Butts Chapel Studio, Butts Road, Ashover: Amendments to the existing field access to allow for a new access point, including the closure of the current access point and associated works.

Cemetery, Church Street, Ashover: Remove one plum tree.

Barlow Croft, Barlow Lees Lane, Barlow: Demolition of an existing dwelling and replacement with a new self-build dwelling and associated works.

10 Valley Rise, Barlow: Ground floor front extension and wc window in side elevation.

Westthorpe Farm, Westthorpe Road, Killamarsh: Three bedroom dormer bungalow with associated garden, parking and drainage.

Land adjacent to 1 Moorland View, Apperknowle: Erection of one new two storey dwelling.

84 Hartington Road, Dronfield: Retrospective application for siting an InPost parcel locker to front elevation of supermarket.

Mickley Convenience Store, Bronte Street, Stretton: Retrospective application for siting an InPost parcel locker.

Applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

Barlow Hunt kennels, Horsleygate Road, Holmesfield: Replacement stable block. No objection.

The Sycamores, Rotherham Road, Killamarsh: Front porch and ground floor rear extension with balcony. Conditionally approved.

11 Market Street, Clay Cross: Change of use from amusement arcade to retail shop. Conditionally approved.

The Yews, Baslow Road, Holymoorside: Change of use of agricultural barn to a farm shop with associated alterations. Conditionally approved.

34 Baker Road, Wingerworth: Garage conversion into dining room/office space. Conditionally approved.

20 Highgate Drive, Dronfield: Lawful Development Certificate for proposed single storey rear extension. Certificate issued.

The Beeches, Hemming Green, Old Brampton: Raise the ridge height by 1500mm and the eaves by 400mm to create an additional floor within the roof space, replacing the hipped roof structure with gables, extended to cover a rear extension consisting of a kitchen diner at ground floor and an enclosed balcony on the first floor. Additional mechanical car turntable to the driveway. Conditionally approved.

151 Stonelow Road, Dronfield: Single storey rear extension, garage conversion and associated works. Conditionally approved.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

47 Elmton Road, Creswell: Single storey rear extension, dormer to rear and render to all elevations.

9 High Street, Barlborough: Demolition of an existing window to form new doorway. Alterations to existing roof for rooflight installation. Demolition of a parapet wall to form new staircase. Creation of a self-contained flat at first floor level.

Land to the rear of 17 Appletree Road, Stanfree: Outline application for the erection of three dwellings with all matters reserved.

Outbuilding east of 1 Rockside Cottages, North Road, Clowne: Demolition of existing bookmakers shop and replacement with new one bedroomed apartment.

50 St Lawrence Avenue, Bolsover: First floor extension to the side. New vehicular access with parking to the front.

5 Southgate Bungalows, Worksop Road, Whitwell Common: First floor extension to the rear.

12 Cavendish Road, Bolsover: Erection of 1m high fence adjacent footpath rising to 1.8m, replace window with French door, rear door blocked up, all windows and doors going from white to anthracite grey, pebbledash render being removed and replaced with smooth white, new driveway.

The Grange, Ringer Lane Farm, Ringer Lane, Elmton: Installation of 40kW ground mount solar panel system, two tables of 40 solar panels in portrait.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

9 Shetland Road, Tibshelf: Two storey extension to side. Granted conditionally.

Unit B, Farmwell Lane, South Normanton: Reduce west limb of horse chestnut. Granted conditionally.

2 Wheatsheaf Mews, High Street, Tibshelf: Removal of sash window and installation of timber door. Granted conditionally.

Wyandotte Farm, 280A Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover: Outline planning application for 47 dwellings with all matters reserved. Refused.